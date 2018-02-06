News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

Studio analysis: SONA postponed...now what?

WATCH: Farmers donate millions of litres of water to Cape Town

06 February, 03:53 PM

Cape Town - Millions of litres of priceless water started flowing towards Cape Town on Tuesday, thanks to farmers of the Groenland Water Association.

The farming community from the Elgin/Grabouw valley started negotiations with the City of Cape Town in 2017 to supply the drought-stricken metropole with water after experiencing good rains in the region.

The water will flow via several smaller dams and end up in the Steenbras Dam, from where it will be pumped to City residents.

Watch. 

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World