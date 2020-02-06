WATCH | Federer shares his thoughts on retirement and his rivalry with Nadal

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title and became the tournament's oldest champion on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over injury-hit Marin Cilic who dramatically broke down in tears midway through the final. Sport24 weighs in. Watch. WATCH

Tennis world No 3 Roger Federer touched down in Cape Town on Wednesday, ahead of his charity match against rival – and 19-time Grand Slam champion – Rafael Nadal. The match, Federer's first ever in sub-Saharan Africa, will be played in support of children's education in Africa.

This will be the 6th edition of this event.

So far, the series has raised more than R135m for the Roger Federer Foundation. The Swiss tennis star had planned to have the event sooner, but blamed Nadal's busy schedule for the delay.

Federer told journalists at a media briefing in Cape Town that, although their rivalry had grown over the years, they shared a mutual respect. "Today I think, with all the time that has passed, we see that we are on the final stretch in some ways. We see life also very differently, but I think we have the ultimate respect for one another."

Federer commended the Spaniard for making the time for a charitable event like the Match in Africa.

'As long as I'm feeling pretty good'

Nadal is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Thursday, before the two face off at Cape Town Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Federer and Nadal will also be joined on the court by Bill Gates and Trevor Noah, in a celebrity doubles match.

During the briefing, Federer quashed any talk of bowing out of the game any time soon.

A groin injury slowed the 38-year-old down during his Australian Open match against American Tennys Sandgren.

He made it to the semi-final of the competition, before losing to world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

Critics have speculated that it's the end of the road for the tennis veterans, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion has no plans of throwing in the towel on his career any time soon.

"You never know… but at the moment I have no plans for any retirement. I'm happy the season started as well as it did," he said.

"As long as... I'm feeling pretty good and I feel like I can still compete at the highest levels, like I did in Australia, I am happy to keep on playing."