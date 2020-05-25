 

WATCH | Feisty farewell: Snake gives handler a fright before being set free

2020-05-25 19:34

Bertram Malgas

Durban snake handler Nick Evans and his friend Carl Schloms got a bit of a fright while releasing a black mamba back into the wild - the snake decided to give them a feisty farewell. 

The reptile sprung up as its head protruded from the bucket it had been transported in, giving the two a final warning to stay back. 

After its grand exit, the snake quickly slithered into the bushes close by.

Feisty

Evans told News24 the male mamba was just a little feisty.

"It was a warning from a ticked-off snake, that just wanted to be back in the bush," he explained.

"I had been working with the snake the previous day, taking measurements, and he was wild - a bit livelier than most other mambas," Evans said.

The mamba was caught on the North Coast and was with Evans for two days before being set free.

Evans, an essential worker, said business had been quiet during the nationwide lockdown.

"There have been one or two calls. I've been getting call-outs for a few spitting cobras," he said. "They are currently fattening up for the winter."

The animal enthusiast said he was expecting to see more black mambas in the weeks to come, as they enter mating season. 

NOW READ | What the WHO says about smoking during Covid-19

Read more on:    durban  |  snakes
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray - politicking in lab coats and Ramaphosa's teetering foot soldiers

2020-05-22 19:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Feisty farewell: Snake gives handler a fright before being set free
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 12:54 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-25 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 