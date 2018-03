WATCH: Huge flames tear through Johannesburg CBD building

06 March, 03:42 PM

A number of shops were ravaged by a fire on the corner of Albertina Sisulu Road and Troye Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday. Watch.







"A few shops were on fire," said Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe. Three fire trucks arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.