 

WATCH | First visuals of Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged murderer

2019-11-05 17:39

Bertram Malgas and Tammy Petersen

Former post office worker Luyanda Botha, accused of the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Former post office worker Luyanda Botha, accused of the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court on Tuesday. (Bertram Malgas, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The investigation into the man accused of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is complete and the case is set to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he again indicated he would not apply for bail.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Goolam Bawa lifted the order barring the media from identifying him, and allowed for him to be photographed. He is charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock will appear for the State in the murder case.

As Botha, who was wearing a hoodie, took his seat in the dock, members in the public gallery shouted, "show your face". He refused to look up.

Read more here: 'Show your face!' Public yells at Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder accused as case heads to High Court

Read more on:    uyinene mrwetyana  |  cape town  |  gbv  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story

2019-11-05 07:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | First visuals of Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged murderer
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 17:52 PM
Road name: Main Road

Strandfontein 17:47 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 2019-11-04 21:46 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 