WATCH | First visuals of Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged murderer

Former post office worker Luyanda Botha, accused of the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The investigation into the man accused of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is complete and the case is set to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Luyanda Botha appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he again indicated he would not apply for bail.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Goolam Bawa lifted the order barring the media from identifying him, and allowed for him to be photographed. He is charged with murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock will appear for the State in the murder case.

As Botha, who was wearing a hoodie, took his seat in the dock, members in the public gallery shouted, "show your face". He refused to look up.

