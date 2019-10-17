WATCH | Former Free State MEC continues Estina-related testimony at state capture inquiry

17 October, 10:17 AM

Former Free State Finance MEC Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman will continue testifying before the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

Rockman told the inquiry on Wednesday that she had met Rajesh "Tony" Gupta several times to discuss the Estina dairy farm project's budget.

She said she met Gupta when she was a director-general in the office of then-premier Ace Magashule.

She joined the provincial government after the 2009 general elections.

She said she first met the Gupta family in 2011 and discussed the now defunct The New Age newspaper, adding that her engagements were mostly with CEO Nazeem Howa and Ashok Narayan.

Stream is courtesy of SABC.