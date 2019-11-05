 

WATCH | From Zwide to World Cup champion: The Siya Kolisi story

2019-11-05 07:00

Chanté Schatz

Hundreds of fans gathered at Zwide Stadium to celebrate as their home town hero Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday after the Springboks' 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Zwide Stadium to celebrate as their home town hero Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday after the Springboks' 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final. (Chanté Schatz)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's childhood mentor, Eric Songwiqi, could not contain his pride as he described South Africa's emphatic Rugby World Cup victory as "mission accomplished".

Hundreds of fans gathered at Zwide Stadium to celebrate as their home town hero Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday after the Springboks' 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

News24 visited Kolisi's hometown to get a glimpse of where he got his start.

From the worn pitches of Zwide in Port Elizabeth to the pristine lawns of Grey High School, Kolisi has left an indelible mark on his home town.

Siya Kolisi

Siya Kolisi fans show their support at Zwide Stadium on Saturday. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Siya Kolisi

Stronger together: Residents of Zwide, Port Elizabeth, cheer the Springboks on. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

