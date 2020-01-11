 

WATCH | Getting the party started: Cyril Ramaphosa busts a move at ANC's birthday bash

2020-01-11 19:13

Bertram Malgas

Woozaaa! Wozaaa! Once all the formalities concluded ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa let loose.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC's top 6 let loose after formalities concluded at the party's 108th birthday celebrations in Kimberley on Saturday.

Ramaphosa, treasurer general Paul Mashatile, secretary general Ace Magashule and deputy president David Mabuza showed off their dance moves. 

The crowd of people cheered when the president showed them how low he could go once the beat dropped. 

The ANC held their celebrations at Tafel Lager Park. Hundreds of supporters filled the venue to hear Ramaphosa deliver the January 8th statement. 

Ramaphosa addressed the crowd before party leaders gathered to cut a large cake in celebration of the party’s colourful history.

