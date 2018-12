In honour of Mandela Day, young people from around Cape Town have been invited to a youth empowerment workshop at Cape Town Civic Centre. Watch WATCH

Gift of the Givers Provides support for SAPS members killed in the line of duty

Gift of the Givers and Police Minister Bheki Cele brought some festive cheer to families of slain police officers on Tuesday.

The families of the 96 officers killed in the line of duty in 2018 were given food parcels and wheelchairs.

Gift of the Givers said that, while this in no way could compensate them for the great loss of those who had made the ultimate sacrifice, the event was to show "gratitude and appreciation" for the families' dedicated service to the country.



Cele said most spouses never attended the event, because it was often too painful. He also pledged to increase support to the families.