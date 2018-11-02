WATCH: Golf ball-sized hail stones turn parts of Gauteng an icy white

02 November, 11:19 AM

Severe hailstorms turned parts of Gauteng an icy white on Thursday.

The area north of Pretoria was badly hit, forcing motorists to drive with their hazard lights on along the N1 near Hammanskraal.

The South African Weather Service had issued a warning of extreme weather conditions for Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature drop was said to be due to cold frontal air circulating over KwaZulu-Natal and encroaching into the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.