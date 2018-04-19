WATCH: Guard fatally wounded in North West cash-in-transit heist

19 April, 02:28 PM

A group of armed men have been caught on camera robbing a cash-in-transit van in Klerksdorp, North West.

The North West Hawks said the heist took place opposite the Standard Bank in the district on Thursday.

Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24 that two security guards were shot. One of them died.

A bystander was also shot.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

Captain Rikhotso said the suspects were still at large.

According to 2016/17 crime statistics, violent cash-in-transit robberies increased by 11%.