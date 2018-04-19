News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH: AfriForum targets Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption

WATCH: Guard fatally wounded in North West cash-in-transit heist

19 April, 02:28 PM

A group of armed men have been caught on camera robbing a cash-in-transit van in Klerksdorp, North West.

The North West Hawks said the heist took place opposite the Standard Bank in the district on Thursday.

Hawks regional spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24 that two security guards were shot. One of them died.

A bystander was also shot.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

Captain Rikhotso said the suspects were still at large.

According to 2016/17 crime statistics, violent cash-in-transit robberies increased by 11%.

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World