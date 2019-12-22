WATCH | ‘He had a good heart’ - family and friends pay tribute to ex gang leader Rashied Staggie

Before Staggie was laid to rest in Durbanville, the funeral procession motorcade made its way to Manenberg. Crowds of mourners gave the slain gangster a hero's send off at the Greens sports field. (Bertram Malgas)

Former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie was laid to rest in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon. He was killed in a hail of bullets outside his family home last Friday.

Family and friends packed his London road home for a private viewing on Saturday morning.

An all white convoy of luxury cars and two hearses lined the street while curious neighbours, and a contingent of local media gathered outside.

Lead out by funeral parlour staff, mourning relatives trickled out of the house. The white and rose gold bedazzled coffin was carried out to the gull-winged stretched Land Rover hearse waiting in the street.

The funeral service was held at the Jubilee Community Church in Observatory. During the sevice, the family played a video of the slain ex-gang boss asking for forgiveness for his criminal past. For many years Staggie, and his twin brother Rashaad, ruled the Cape Flats as the leaders the notorious Hard Livings gang.

Staggie, the triggerman in the duo, also ordered hits on many gang rivals during his reign of power. In the video, Staggie admitted to having hurt to several families.

"I made a lot of decisions, decisions as the leader that caused a lot of death of many people. I would like to ask you for forgiveness for the suffering I have caused," he asked.

The self-proclaimed "face of the Hard Livings gang for 42 years," turned to the church after his release from prison in 2014. He committed his new life to changing the gangland and worked with youth and gang members in different communities.

"I want to work with everyone. I want to work with the police, I want to work with gangsters to tell them I love them…because God loves them as well," Staggie said.

His confidant, and trusted ally, Ivan Waldeck saluted his old friend.

"He wasn’t perfect, like we aren't all perfect. But he had a good heart and motive,” he explained.

"Rashied, has saved and changed a lot of people. I can write a book about everything I've been through with him. And through it all we salute him," Waldeck added.

Solomon Staggie, Rashied’s younger brother, remembered how his brother would look out for him in prison.

"He was my Boeta man, whatever prison I was in, he got some of his friends to come and visit me… In other words he took care of me. That's what Boeta's do."

But Solomon admits that he was angry after his brother's death.

"His family needs him and there is still so much evangelical work to do," he said.

Before Staggie was laid to rest in Durbanville, the funeral procession motorcade made its way to Manenberg where crowds of mourners gave the slain gangster a hero's send off at The Greens sports field.