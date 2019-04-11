WATCH: Hero gym staff given red carpet treatment after saving swimmer's life

Two quick-thinking employees at Planet Fitness in Johannesburg have been lauded for saving a swimmer's life.

Karabo Thosago and Brandon Murigagumbo saved swimmer Gareth Utton's life after he lost consciousness and slipped underwater.

Utton was swimming laps at Planet Fitness in Craighall Park on April 3.

The 33-year-old told News24 he had planned to swim two kilometres as part of his training for an 'Ironman' competition.

While doing his final lap, he started to feel dizzy.

Before losing consciousness, he screamed for help.

Luckily for him, contract cleaner Thosago was nearby and jumped into the water to rescue him.

He was quickly joined by Murigagumbo, a member of the gym's maintenance team. They managed to get Utton out of the water.

Utton was taken to hospital and since then, doctors have given him a clean bill of health.

"I am eternally grateful and eternally thankful for what Karabo did - and if it wasn't for Karabo being there and jumping in and saving me, and Brandon as well, it would have been a completely different story," Utton said.

On Thursday, the men were honoured for their bravery in a special ceremony.

They were each awarded R 5 000 along with free first aid and life guard training.