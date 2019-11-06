WATCH | Hospitalised taxi driver to be arrested after Cape Town accident

A bakkie overturned and a taxi was left mangled after a collision on Wednesday morning in Tableview, Cape Town.

According to passersby, the taxi jumped a red traffic light before colliding with the bakkie, which overturned and crashed into another traffic light.

The taxi driver was injured and hospitalised.

Vaughn Ramsey, who managed to get out of his overturned bakkie without any severe injuries, told News24 he was experiencing pains in his neck and hand, but managed to walk away from the wreck relatively unscathed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened.

According to Rwexana, the taxi driver would be arrested once discharged from hospital.