WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders

24 March, 08:34 PM

Christian charismatic revival evangelist Angus Buchan has led masses of people in prayer for various issues, including much-needed rain for Cape Town.

The "It’s Time" prayer gathering took place at the Swartklip Sports Field in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Saturday.



Miraculously, two of the items on the prayer list were answered. Those items were rain as well as the redemption of several dangerous Cape Flats gang leaders.

Buchan prayed for the gang leaders after physically removing from himself personal items such as his hat, boots, shirt and Bible and handing them over to each of the men.