WATCH | 'I stand by her' - father of Amy'Leigh kidnapping accused

Riaan Botha, the father of Vanderbijlpark teacher Tharina Human, who is accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager, said he was proud of his daughter and that he stood by her.

Human and two co-accused, charged with the kidnapping Amy'Leigh outside her school on September 2, 2019, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court to apply for bail.

The younger brother of 6-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager was the first to be grabbed on the day of the kidnapping, the court heard.

But the four kidnappers left him and grabbed his sister instead in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Investigating officer, Constable Clayton Motloung, testified that the fourth suspect, a man who is still at large, first grabbed the 5-year-old boy but left him and kidnapped Amy'Leigh before fleeing in a white Toyota Fortuner.



Proceedings are expected to continue on Friday.