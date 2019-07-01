WATCH: 'I want to look after my mother', says Cape Town man found after 6 years in eSwatini

Denzil Daniels is back on the streets of Delft. (Screengrab)

Laughter has once again filled Jane Daniels' house in Delft, Cape Town, after her son - who was missing for six years – returned home.



Denzil Daniels was brought home on Friday after a 3 600km round trip from the Oshoek border post in eSwatini.

His mother, Jane, 60, said she had been searching for him since 2013 and had no idea how he ended up in eSwatini (Swaziland).

The details are still unclear about Denzil's travels over the years, but he said he was not destined for the landlocked kingdom.

"I wasn't actually going to Swaziland," he added on Monday. "I was in Wellington and then I moved further and further."

He explained how he got a lift to Port Elizabeth and then later was with a friend in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, but his mission was not clear.

However, Denzil does not want to dwell on the past.

"We can't look back at the past, we must look forward," he told News24.

Denzil hopes to find "nice work" and be a breadwinner like his father who died two year ago.

"I want to look after my mother and change the situation at home," he said.

