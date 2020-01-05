WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds

People filled the street on Saturday 4 January for the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade.

The streets of Cape Town were lined with families camping out on the sidewalk, excited to see the Cape Town Street Parade on Saturday.

Minstrel troupes donned their bright coloured uniforms and painted faces for the annual showcase. Thousands marched through the city streets. Forty-five troupes from four different carnival associations took part in the event.

Some of the troupes included the Juvie Boy Entertainers, the West London All Stars, and the D6 Hanover Minstrels.

Naima Williams from Milnerton told News24 that attending the "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" celebrations is a tradition.

"I am here every year! This is the first time we didn't overnight, but normally we overnight then we are here for the next day," Williams explained.

'It's in our blood'

Moeniba Eli from Hanover Park and her family booked their spot on Thursday morning already.

"We brought everything with… a gazebo, tables, mattresses… the whole house," she said with a laugh.

Like many locals, the Eli family said they have never missed a parade.

"We have been coming since we were children. It's in our blood, it's in our DNA," she said.

The musical troupes made their way from Hanover Street in District Six, past the iconic City Hall in the CBD, and into Bo-Kaap.



