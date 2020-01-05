WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds

The
streets of Cape Town were lined with families camping out on the sidewalk,
excited to see the Cape Town Street Parade on Saturday.
Minstrel troupes donned their
bright coloured uniforms and painted faces for the annual showcase. Thousands
marched through the city streets. Forty-five troupes from four different
carnival associations took part in the event.
Some of the troupes included the
Juvie Boy Entertainers, the West London All Stars, and the D6 Hanover
Minstrels.
Naima Williams from Milnerton
told News24 that attending the "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" celebrations is a
tradition.
"I am here every year! This
is the first time we didn't overnight, but normally we overnight then we are
here for the next day," Williams explained.
'It's in our blood'
Moeniba Eli from Hanover Park and
her family booked their spot on Thursday morning already.
"We brought everything with…
a gazebo, tables, mattresses… the whole house," she said with a laugh.
Like many locals, the Eli family
said they have never missed a parade.
"We have been coming since
we were children. It's in our blood, it's in our DNA," she said.
The musical troupes made their
way from Hanover Street in District Six, past the iconic City Hall in the CBD, and
into Bo-Kaap.