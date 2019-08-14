WATCH: Inside the Cape Town classroom where a viral dance sensation was born

Listed as one of the 10 most dangerous Western Cape suburbs, based on attempted murder statistics, Bishop Lavis has a reputation for gang-related violence.

But now, a passionate teacher is putting the community on the map - and for all the right reasons.

Recognising that his students often arrive at school in fear, Bishop Lavis High School creative arts teacher Florance Vermeulen is using music and dance to boost his students' confidence.

A video of the Cape Town educator leading his class in a synchronised dance to the Afrobeats hit Azonto, by Ghanaian-British hitmaker Fuse ODG, recently went viral - much to his students' delight.

News24 visited Vermeulen's classroom shortly after the video's success. The tidy classroom is bursting with colour, and serves as a refuge for a group of ambitious children.

Asked how he felt about the success of the video, Vermeulen said he was surprised and thrilled.

"Not knowing that it would have such an impact, it serves as reminder that we are destined for more and greater things in the world," he told News24.

Vermeulen said his aim was to instil confidence and creativity in his students.

"Just be yourself. Enjoy what you do, but most importantly... have fun," he said.

