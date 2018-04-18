WATCH: 'It's chaos' - Cape Town commuters frustrated by bus strike

18 April, 12:35 PM

Scores of commuters in the Cape Town suburb of Mitchells Plain were forced to wait for hours in long queues due to the bus strike on Wednesday morning.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members are demanding a 12% wage increase.

The bus companies affected include Golden Arrow, MyCiTi, Rea Vaya and Putco.

Watch.