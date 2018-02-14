News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

Zuma should be worried - political analyst

WATCH #ZumaResigns: Jacob Zuma's legacy in numbers

14 February, 11:01 PM

After weeks of speculation, Jacob Zuma has resigned as the president of South Africa, after nearly nine years in power. 

On Monday the National Executive Committee held a marathon emergency meeting, where it was decided that Zuma would be recalled. On Wednesday the ANC caucus also announced that they would support a motion of no confidence if Zuma did not resign before midnight. Zuma responded shortly after in an exclusive SABC interview

Jacob Zuma has had a robust presidency, with countless jaw-dropping moments. Here's a wrap of the numbers. Watch. 

CLICK HERE for the latest updates on #Zexit

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World