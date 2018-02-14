WATCH #ZumaResigns: Jacob Zuma's legacy in numbers

14 February, 11:01 PM

After weeks of speculation, Jacob Zuma has resigned as the president of South Africa, after nearly nine years in power.

On Monday the National Executive Committee held a marathon emergency meeting, where it was decided that Zuma would be recalled. On Wednesday the ANC caucus also announced that they would support a motion of no confidence if Zuma did not resign before midnight. Zuma responded shortly after in an exclusive SABC interview.

Jacob Zuma has had a robust presidency, with countless jaw-dropping moments. Here's a wrap of the numbers. Watch.

