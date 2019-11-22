WATCH | 'Jimmy' speaks: 'With respect, I have nothing to say'

Following an extensive search, News24 has found alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach at his mother's house in Reebok, a small beachside town close to Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

Breytenbach answered the door in a black T-shirt and rugby shorts without his trademark glasses.

"I respectfully request that you leave – I have nothing to say at this point," said Breytenbach after shaking News24's journalists' hands through a security door.

The former teacher and media executive left Cape Town in a hurry a few days after News24 and Deon Wiggett published the first episode of My Only Story, a four-episode podcast in which Wiggett, a copywriter, reveals how Breytenbach allegedly raped him and sexually abused other schoolboys in the 1990s.

Breytenbach, a former journalist and magazine executive at Media24, closed his digital marketing agency, Lightspeed Digital Media, switched off his cellphone and deleted his social media profiles days after the first podcast was aired.

On Thursday evening, when News24 knocked on the door of his mother's house at around 20:30, he appeared to be in good health, despite earlier rumours that he had been hospitalised at the weekend.

These rumours could not be confirmed. On Wednesday night, his mother told News24 she had not heard from him in a while.

"I don't remember when last I saw him," she said.

Asked if she knew why Breytenbach had closed his business, she said she did not meddle in his affairs. "I don't ask my children about their business."

A man who identified himself as Johnny arrived at the house and told News24 he had last seen Breytenbach on Friday "when he left for Port Elizabeth".

He said he had rented a cottage at the back of the house. The same man opened the door to the main house on Thursday morning.

When asked about Breytenbach's whereabouts, he said "go away" before slamming the door.

The final episode of My Only Story will be published on November 28.

Warrant Officer Rowan Andrews is the investigating officer in the case. He has confirmed to News24 that the criminal investigation into Breytenbach is ongoing and has asked members of the public with information that can assist the case to contact him on 082 729 8155 or 021 590 1001.