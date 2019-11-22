WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground

Police in Johannesburg have arrested a suspect on a charge of robbery after a video went viral on social media of a man snatching a woman's handbag and wrestling her to the ground.

"A Zimbabwean national is expected to appear before the Jeppe Magistrate's Court after he was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 in a statement.

In the CCTV footage, which was widely circulated on social media, a woman can be seen standing near the boot of her car.

She takes a sip from a beverage that was in the boot when a man approaches her from behind and attempts to snatch her handbag.

They then engage in a tug of war, causing the woman to fall.

They continue to wrestle until the assailant is finally able to snatch the bag from her hand and flee in a white Toyota Corolla.