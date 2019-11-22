 

WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground

2019-11-22 21:55

Police in Johannesburg have arrested a suspect on a charge of robbery after a video went viral on social media of a man snatching a woman's handbag and wrestling her to the ground.

"A Zimbabwean national is expected to appear before the Jeppe Magistrate's Court after he was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 in a statement.

In the CCTV footage, which was widely circulated on social media, a woman can be seen standing near the boot of her car. 

She takes a sip from a beverage that was in the boot when a man approaches her from behind and attempts to snatch her handbag.

They then engage in a tug of war, causing the woman to fall.

They continue to wrestle until the assailant is finally able to snatch the bag from her hand and flee in a white Toyota Corolla.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PODCAST | THE STORY: Exposing 'Jimmy' - the media exec accused of assaulting boys

2019-11-22 07:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:04 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Three Anchor Bay 15:52 PM
Road name: High Level Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 1 jackpot winner scoops more than R410k 2019-11-22 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 