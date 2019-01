Police are looking for five suspects who hijacked and kidnapped a family of three in Constantia Kloof, West Rand over the weekend. Watch. WATCH

A motorist in Morningside, Johannesburg managed to flee a group of would-be hijackers who had followed her to her residential complex.

In CCTV footage doing the rounds on social media, a maroon Range Rover is seen driving into a complex as a silver SUV follows.

Sandton police spokesperson Granville Meyer told News24 that the motorist was driving home from a shopping centre last Wednesday afternoon, when the incident took place.

"The complainant came from the shopping centre and while she waited for the gate to open to her complex, a silver SUV pulled up behind her," Meyer said.

"Two guys jumped out of the vehicle, one with a firearm in his hands who pointed it at her. When she noticed this, she drove through the gate."

The video shows the driver pushing through the gate to escape the armed men.

The men then make their way back to the SUV.

Meyer said that the vehicle had been damaged in the incident and that the driver had immediately contacted the police.

A case of pointing a firearm was opened.