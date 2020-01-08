 

WATCH | Joburg’s matric class of 2019 excited for the future

2020-01-08 21:40

Nomvelo Chalumbira

Matriculants at Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg were pleased with their results, expressing their jubilation with special handshakes and big smiles.

Ahmed Eltonesi said although he narrowly missed a full house of distinctions, he believed his results were fair.

"I put in the time and got what I deserved," he told News24.

As the next chapter begins for Eltonesi at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, the student praised his now-former school for giving him the necessary foundation to face the world.

Matriculants at Greenside High School were also in a joyful mood as they came to collect their results, achieving an overall 99.5% pass rate.

Matriculant Alinaswe Maila was relieved to learn that she had done better than expected after a challenging year.

"My drastic improvement in maths, because that is something that I really struggled with, that was the biggest surprise for me," she said.  

Maila plans to study Business Management at the University of Johannesburg.

"I just hope it all turns out well for me and I succeed," she said. 

OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  

