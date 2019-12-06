 

WATCH | Joe Slovo Park's finest home? Self-taught builder shows off his shack palace

2019-12-06 05:28

Bertram Malgas

It's fitted with LED lights, water and ceiling designs. The self-taught builder worked his house for a year to it a home.

(Bertram Malgas)

Tucked away between a cluster of shacks, Fernando Mucavele created a palace in the middle of Joe Slovo Park. The builder who works on site, building homes for others, says he had a dream of creating a palace for himself.

"When I first started building, people thought I was crazy. Everyone laughed at me because they didn't believe me," Mucavele said. 

While working on other sites, he would collect off-cuts and scrap material to use in his 4m by 8m shack. 

"I didn't want to go and buy material because there are lots of fires here where I stay. As I worked, I kept scrap material to build my house," he explained. 

Mucavele, who has fitted his home with multicoloured LED lights, unique ceiling designs and even a rain shower, lovingly calls it "Fernando Palace".

It took the self-taught craftsman a year to build his masterpiece.

Mucavele says his inspiration came from above: "God gave me the ability to work with my hands and the idea for me to build this."

But while his shack has caused quite a stir on social media, Mucavele, much like any artist, says he isn't quite satisfied with his design.

Before the year ends, he will be painting and adding some finishing touches to his kitchen and bathroom.

