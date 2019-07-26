WATCH | Joy as Khayelitsha baseball player hits world cup funding target

Talented baseball player Anovuyo Kethelo will have enough money to travel to the U-18 Baseball World Cup in Korea in August after his crowdfunding campaign hit its target on Friday.

The Khayelitsha-born teenager's story touched the hearts of South Africans, who generously donated the R30 000 he needed for the trip in a single morning.

Kethelo joined the Battswood Baseball Club in 2015 as an under-15 player and has impressed his coaches with his potential and commitment ever since.

He was selected for the South African team ahead of the upcoming tournament but since baseball is a self-funded sport, he faced the daunting task of having to raise the money for his tickets and accommodation.

Kethelo told News24 he struggled to afford taxi money to just get to practice sessions after school but, within a few hours after News24 published his story on Friday morning, readers responded generously.

On Thursday afternoon only R41.13 had been pledged.

Donors left encouraging messages for him on his Backabuddy page.

"Hit it out of the park. Good luck. Truly an inspiration," one anonymous donor wrote.

Another donor, Hugo, wrote "Follow your dream and make us proud."

At the time of writing, supporters had even exceeded the target and pledges amounted to more than R32 000.

