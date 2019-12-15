WATCH | Julius Malema wins EFF’s top seat unopposed

Nominations for the EFF's Top 6 are set to get underway on Saturday evening at the party's elective conference, in Johannesburg. Delegates will nominate their new leaders, from the floor. WATCH

EFF president, Julius Malema, along with his deputy, Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for another five years, after he was re-elected, unopposed as party president.

Floyd Shivambu will again serve as his deputy, after he was also re-elected unopposed.

Godrich Gardee was replaced by Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general, who was carried onto the stage by his fellow delegates.

Mpumalanga's Poppy Mailola was elected as his deputy. Veronica Mente will serve as chairperson, and Omphilo Maotwe as treasurer general.

Nominations for the top six took place just after 22:00 on Saturday.