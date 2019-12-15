WATCH | Julius Malema wins EFF’s top seat unopposed

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for another five years, after he was re-elected, unopposed as party president.
Floyd Shivambu will again serve as his deputy, after he was also re-elected unopposed.
Godrich Gardee was replaced by Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general, who was carried onto the stage by his fellow delegates.
Mpumalanga's Poppy Mailola was elected as his deputy. Veronica Mente will serve as chairperson, and Omphilo Maotwe as treasurer general.
Nominations for the top six took place just after 22:00 on Saturday.