 

WATCH | Khayelitsha daycare principal cooks for hungry children, fears running out of food

2020-04-24 08:18

Amy Gibbings

The principal of Noluthando Daycare Centre in Khayelitsha and some of her staff members have decided to start cooking two meals a week for hungry children during the lockdown.

"We started this week on Tuesday and we had more than 50 children," said Nobuzwe Mavis Mbaba, the principal of the centre.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

They cooked again on Thursday and soon the number of hungry mouths more than tripled so that they were feeding more than 150 children.

The daycare centre is responsible for 252 children, aged 0 to 5.5 years.

After the lockdown was announced, Mbaba's main concern was how the children would be fed because they usually received two meals a day at school, she said.

"They're coming from disadvantaged homes. There's no food, [in] some there's too much liquor and I was very worried about the children," she told News24.

Mbaba only started cooking this week because she was afraid of breaking the lockdown regulations. However, she has implemented strict protocols to protect her staff and the children.

She personally funds the cost of the meals she cooks for the children and, after children were turned away on Thursday because the pot was empty, she wants to cook more food.

She said some children who don't attend the daycare centre collected food as well as adults.

She feared running out of food if the lockdown continued.

"I'm worried about that. Maybe if there will be somebody or some companies that they can assist us, I can continue to cook for the children," she said.

One of her staff members who normally works in the daycare centre's kitchen, Pumla Ndiki, said the children were happy when they heard the daycare would be cooking for them.

"I was also happy to be able to come and cook for the children because at the end of the day, they [are] smiling, knowing that in these days, they [are] coming here to dish...food," she said.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    cape town  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures

2020-04-21 21:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | News24 Frontline: How does the SA economy emerge after lockdown?
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 08:35 AM
Road name: High Level Road Inbound

Inbound
Brackenfell 07:24 AM
Road name: Old Paarl Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 