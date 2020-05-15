WATCH | Learning under lockdown: 'I would prefer to go back to school,' says Grade 5 pupil

As South Africa enters its seventh week of lockdown, there is still no clear plan when pupils will return to school. Schools in the meantime have had to resort to innovative methods to continue with the academic programme.

News24 visited a Johannesburg family to get a better sense of their lockdown learning experience - how they feel about online schooling and doing work from home.

Nsovo Mahlangu, a Grade 5 pupil at a Johannesburg all-girls private school, told News24 that she had entered her second term of school and that the online process had become better as the school adapted their programme after almost nine weeks of being closed.

"Learning from home has been good, but at first I was, like, I think it’s going to be hard, but for this term it is easier... what the teachers are saying and doing is more clear now... I think I am getting the hang of it," Nsovo said.

At present, she has classes from 8:00 to 12:00, with 10-15 minute breaks in between. The school relies on Microsoft Teams to connect and teach the pupils.

READ | No surprise basic education dept postponed briefing - there are still issues to be resolved

Nsovo would like to eventually return to school, as she misses her friends and prefers learning in the classroom environment.

"I would prefer to go to school because I want to just see my friends in real person. It is different from normal school and I feel more comfortable at normal school when we are together."

Parents also have to adapt and navigate the muddy waters of learning during lockdown. Nsovo's mother Valeria Mahlangu told News24 that, after the initial challenging start to learning from home, she has decided not to micromanage her daughter, but rather to supervise, as she trusts the school and its teachers' competency.

"They briefed us as parents on how the system was going to work and from that week on I just realised that, you know what, I'm not a teacher, there's a programme and I trust the process," Mahlangu said.





She thinks schools should only open after winter, because many people will get sick during this time.

"Between now and the end of July, I would prefer the schools not to open, mainly because this is the time of upper-respiratory infections. I feel like, at this point in time, the kids are more vulnerable. Obviously, I will follow what the school has to say, and all we can do is trust that the kids will be protected," she said.