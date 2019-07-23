 

WATCH: Leopard caught, darted in Benoni laundry room

2019-07-23 10:14

Aletta Harrison

Dr Cliff Bull received a call from the SPCA Benoni about the leopard sighting. Picture: Suburban Control Centre/Screengrab

Dr Cliff Bull received a call from the SPCA Benoni about the leopard sighting. Picture: Suburban Control Centre/Screengrab

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Gauteng veterinarian received an unusual callout on Monday morning when he was asked to remove a leopard from a Benoni home. 

Dr Cliff Bull from the Craig View Veterinary Clinic said he was out darting nyala when the SPCA contacted him about a stray leopard that had apparently been spotted in someone's garden harassing their worker and dog.

But when he heard the size of the animal described as "between a labrador and a pitbull" he initially thought it had been misidentified.

"Realistically, you'd think it would be a spotted genet…" he said.

Bull then he received an update that the animal had been trapped in someone's laundry room.

"Apparently the maid had walked into the washroom and seen the leopard, so she ran out and closed the door," he said.

The chain of events was a lucky one for Bull, as it instantly improved his chances of a successful catch.

However, it also created a problem.

Not your normal domestic house cat

With the young leopard trapped in a confined space, it would be virtually impossible to access the washroom without being attacked. 

"It's not your normal domestic house cat that you can use a catching stick or a net," Bull explained.

"What a lot of people don't realise about most cats when you dart them, they're explosive and they react. So, the minute that dart hits the leopard it's gonna come 100% for you," he told News24.

As the leopard hid behind the washing machine, a plan was hatched.

Seeing how the cat jumped up and growled when someone appeared at one of the windows, Bull asked one of the bystanders to provoke the animal while he positioned himself at another window with the dart gun.

"As he jumped up, I managed to get quite a clear shot on his right shoulder."

A nerve-wracking wait

But the nerve-wracking episode was far from over, as the now-sedated leopard had chewed on one of the pipes and water was leaking all over the floor in the small room with electronic appliances and lots of civilians around. However, Bull had no choice but to wait for the anaesthetic to kick in.

"Even a half-sedated a leopard could do a lot of damage," he explained. 

He used a feather duster with a long handle to probe it a bit, then used his cellphone to see how reactive the cat was and went for it. He grabbed the leopard by the tail and the scruff of the neck and carried it outside where it was handed over to the care of wildlife rehabilitation staff. 

He said way the animal was handled was for the safety of the cat and the people around it. 

"In the wild, if you look at how lionesses and leopards carry their young, they carry them by the scruff. Scruffing the neck itself is one way to keep the sharp end away from you."

He said grabbing the tail helped mitigate the risk of the cat turning and gouging him with its powerful hind legs. 

Bull said he was very conscious of the fact that if the cat managed to get even one claw into him, it would very quickly escalate and inflict a lot of damage. 

Where does it come from?

Bull said a lot of people have been asking where the leopard came from. Although he said it's not unheard of for wildlife to be seen in Benoni, it is definitely unusual as it's a built-up area.

But he said he has a suspicion that this particular cat escaped from an enclosure.

"It definitely wasn't as aggressive as other leopards that I've worked with, so I do have personal opinion that it was caged," he told News24.

Bull said the other possibility is that something happened to the young animal's mother, or it went astray. 

Relief

Bull said he was just relieved that the animal was removed safely and without incident. 

"It worked out pretty smooth and uneventful and no one got hurt or got gashed in between," he said.

He admitted even his family had their reservations, knowing the risks of working with cats. 

"When I called my wife to tell her I was going to be late because I had to dart a leopard she asked me 'which hospital do you want to go to, Sunninghill or Sandton?,'" he laughed. 

Bull said the leopard was taken to an enclosure where the wildlife rehabilitation team would evaluate it and assess when and where they might be able to release it.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cliff bull  |  benoni  |  leopard
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Man goes berserk at convenience store in Pretoria

2019-07-22 16:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Happy Monday for four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-07-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 