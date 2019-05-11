WATCH LIVE: 2019 election signals no real broad shift inSouth African politics

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

11 May, 08:00 AM

Voting counting for the 2019 national election is at 99.9% with no major shocks reported.

By 08:00 on Saturday, the EFF had exceeded 1.8 million votes, up from 2014's 1.1 million.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2019 election was the Freedom Front Plus which had a voter tally that exceeded 413 000 votes on Saturday morning. 

Meanwhile, the IEC has conducted an audit of a sample of votes at the behest of smaller parties.

News24 analysts tell you everything you need to know. Watch live. 

