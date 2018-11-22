WATCH LIVE | #CabinetReshuffle: Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes

22 November, 03:11 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to the National Executive at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, at 15:00 on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning the Presidency said: "these changes have been occasioned by the passing away in September 2018 of the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, and the more recent resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba".