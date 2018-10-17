WATCH LIVE: Cheryl Zondi takes the stand for a third day

17 October, 09:43 AM

GRAPHIC/TRIGGER WARNING: This testimony may contain graphic detail that may be triggering to viewers.

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, will again take the stand on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth.

The defence team will continue its cross-examination of the 22-year-old in the trial of the pastor, who has been charged with rape.

On Monday, there were heated exchanges between Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann and both presiding Judge Mandela Makaula and Zondi during cross-examination.

Daubermann had made several claims implying that Zondi was a willing participant in the rape and molestation she allegedly suffered at the hands of Omotoso.

The lawyer said Zondi had options to leave or report what happened to her at the time.

Stream courtesy of SABC Digital News/YouTube.