WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts

17 March, 12:40 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and the heads of court will brief the media on Tuesday after they held an urgent meeting to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mogoeng is expected to give feedback on the impact the measures will have on the courts. 

On Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said: "Given the scale and the speed at which the virus is spreading, it is now clear that no country is immune from the disease or will be spared its severe impact."

"We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the people of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy."

He declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

