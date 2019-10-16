WATCH LIVE | Child rapist Ninow testifies during sentencing proceedings

16 October, 10:14 AM

WARNING: The live stream above may contain sensitive content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow took the stand on Wednesday, when he testifies in mitigation of sentence. Watch live here.

He was found guilty of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018. After a week-long trial in September this year, Judge Mokhine Mosopa found Ninow guilty of rape, possession of an illegal substance and defeating the ends of justice.

