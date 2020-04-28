News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus lockdown: briefing on socio-economic relief measures

WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus lockdown: briefing on socio-economic relief measures

28 April, 02:08 PM

Ministers who serve on the National Coronavirus Command Council will on Tuesday, through the Economic Cluster, provide further details on their proposed socio-economic relief interventions.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to a "level 4" risk on 1 May, with some lockdown regulations being relaxed to allow limited economic activity.

The relaxed regulations means a curfew will kick in from 20:00 to 05:00.

On Saturday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel held a media briefing to provide more clarity on the new regulations.

While regulations regarding the details of the level 4 lockdown will be published next Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma and Patel gave some broad outlines.

