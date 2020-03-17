WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus: Fikile Mbalula updates SA on travel ban

17 March, 06:45 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is set to brief the media and South Africa on the extent of the travel ban.

He will be joined by the management of the South African Civil Aviation Authority, Airports Company South Africa and Air Traffic and Navigation Service.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on travel from the following high-risk countries, Italy, Iraq, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, UK and China, which is set to begin on Wednesday.

The visas of those travelling from these countries would also be cancelled and revoked.

Ramaphosa also discouraged South Africans from travelling to those countries.