WATCH | Coronavirus: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

15 March, 07:38 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday, following an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Ramaphosa's address comes after lengthy deliberations with his Cabinet.

Cabinet is said to have discussed the pandemic, travel bans, lock downs and "social distancing". The number of Covid-19 cases in South African has risen to 51, with 13 new cases identified since Saturday.

Seven new cases were reported in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and five in the Western Cape.

Currently, all those who have tested positive are people who had travelled to other countries before returning to South Africa.