WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus update: China's ambassador to SA briefs media on latest developments

WATCH | 'Don't panic' - Ramaphosa speaks after SA confirms first case of the coronavirus

06 March, 10:07 AM

China's Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian will host a briefing in Pretoria on Friday to update the media on the latest developments in China's spirited fight against the coronavirus.

Songtian is expected to share some of the findings China has collected in the course of battling the epidemic. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that South Africa recorded its first positive case.

"The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March," Mkhize said in a statement.

