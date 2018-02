WATCH LIVE: EFF host media briefing following Zuma's resignation

15 February, 12:03 PM

EFF Commander in Chief Julius Malema, together with the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters, will brief the media from Parliament following President Jacob Zuma's resignation on Wednesday night. Watch.

After a tumultuous week in the ANC, the National Executive decided to recall Zuma, and force a motion of no confidence should he not resign on his own will.

