News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH | News24 Frontline: How does the SA economy emerge after lockdown?

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to brief SA on R500bn coronavirus relief package

24 April, 02:13 PM

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, will brief the media at 14:00 following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a R500 billion package of economic measures.

It is aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy, which has been hard hit by a recession, Covid-19, and sovereign credit rating downgrades.

The minister will be joined by National Treasury executives.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World