WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to brief SA on R500bn coronavirus relief package

24 April, 02:13 PM

The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, will brief the media at 14:00 following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a R500 billion package of economic measures.

It is aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy, which has been hard hit by a recession, Covid-19, and sovereign credit rating downgrades.

The minister will be joined by National Treasury executives.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates