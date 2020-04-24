WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to brief SA on R500bn coronavirus relief package
The Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, will brief the media at 14:00 following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a R500 billion package of economic measures.
It is aimed at addressing challenges facing the economy, which has been hard hit by a recession, Covid-19, and sovereign credit rating downgrades.
The minister will be joined by National Treasury executives.
