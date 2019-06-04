WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor continues testimony at state capture inquiry

04 June, 10:35 AM

ANN7's former editor, Rajesh Sundaram, will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sundaram told the commission that former president Jacob Zuma was actively involved in the running of the now defunct TV news channel ANN7.

Sundaram travelled from India to South Africa to testify at the commission.

He said, although Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president, was a shareholder, his involvement was minimal.

Sundaram also claimed that Zuma had found the repetitive bulletins on eNCA "boring" and he wanted something fresh for ANN7.

Stream courtesy of SABC Digital News