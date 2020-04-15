WATCH LIVE | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist

15 April, 11:25 AM

News24 will be hosting an exclusive Q&A session with Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist, on Wednesday, to provide you, our readers, with clarity about the novel coronavirus and nationwide lockdown.

The internationally-acclaimed infectious diseases expert is well known in the scientific community and many in civil society remember him as a key voice of reason during the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Karim is "leading the team" of scientific advisors to the government, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. During a media briefing on Monday night, Karim warned: "We cannot escape this epidemic."

The interactive Q&A will take place on Wednesday, 15 April, from 11:30 to 12:30 via Zoom.

