WATCH LIVE: Gordhan sheds light on SA’s power crisis

19 March, 10:48 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, along with Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, will brief the media on the state of the power utility and electricity supply problems.

Eskom has been implementing stage 4 load shedding due to a shortage of available capacity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gordhan said that load shedding is "unacceptable and disruptive".

Reasons given for the shortages include problems with coal supplies and coal, low dam storage levels at hydro-plants, diesel supply shortages, tube failures and breakdowns of local coal-fired power stations. The natural disaster in Mozambique was also a contributing factor, as it affected power supply imported from Cahora Bassa.