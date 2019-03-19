News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

Up next

WATCH: More than 120 people die after cyclone hits Mozambique, Zimbabwe

WATCH LIVE: Gordhan sheds light on SA’s power crisis

19 March, 10:48 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, along with Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, will brief the media on the state of the power utility and electricity supply problems.

Eskom has been implementing stage 4 load shedding due to a shortage of available capacity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gordhan said that load shedding is "unacceptable and disruptive". 

Reasons given for the shortages include problems with coal supplies and coal, low dam storage levels at hydro-plants, diesel supply shortages, tube failures and breakdowns of local coal-fired power stations. The natural disaster in Mozambique was also a contributing factor, as it affected power supply imported from Cahora Bassa.  

READ: Tough days ahead - Ramaphosa warns SA as power cuts continue

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Related

Follow us

SEND US YOUR VIDEO

Have you captured the next viral video? Are you on the scene of a big news event? Share your video with us and it could be featured on News24 Video! Email video@news24.com. Tweet a reply
 
 

Latest videos about South Africa

Latest videos about Sport

Latest videos about Africa

Latest videos about World