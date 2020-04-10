WATCH LIVE | Health Minister briefs nation after meeting CEOs of private hospitals

10 April, 02:02 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu will update the media on Friday following a meeting with the CEOs of South Africa's private hospitals.

The briefing is expected to begin at 13:00.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that 1 934 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Africa. The death toll is at 18.

