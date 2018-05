WATCH LIVE: Henri van Breda judgment

21 May, 10:04 AM

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda is in the Western Cape High Court where he will learn whether he has been found guilty of killing his parents and brother.

Martin (54), Teresa (55), and Rudi van Breda (22), were hacked to death in the early hours of January 27, 2015 on the luxurious De Zalze Winelands Golf Estate outside Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

Henri's sister Marli survived the attack but was diagnosed with amnesia.