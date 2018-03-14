WATCH LIVE HERE: Ramaphosa set to answer questions on land expropriation at 3pm

14 March, 02:31 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to face some testing questions in Parliament on Wednesday during his first quarterly question session since being sworn in a month ago. Watch.

Ramaphosa will tackle six questions from ruling and opposition party MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday, including questions on land expropriation without compensation, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the legal costs of former president Jacob Zuma's court engagements.

Visuals courtesy of SABC Digital on YouTube