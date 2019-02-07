WATCH: Hoërskool Driehoek pupil to be buried

07 February, 11:20 AM

Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died at Hoërskool Driehoek last week, will be laid to rest on Thursday in Vanderbijlpark.

The 13-year-old will be remembered at a service at the River of Life congregation.

On Friday, a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings at the school crashed down on 26 pupils at the Vanderbijlpark-based school.



The incident happened a few minutes after 08:00, when pupils were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.

Steyn, Roydon Olckers and Marli Currie died on the scene.

Over the weekend, a fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, succumbed to his injuries.