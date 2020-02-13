WATCH LIVE | In studio with News24 at SONA 2020

News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

13 February, 05:23 PM

News24 senior political reporter Tshidi Madia will lead coverage from our studio on Stalplein in front of the National Assembly at Parliament, where she will be joined by News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

Our live stream starts at 17:30, when Madia and Basson will preview the speech and discuss what the real state of South Africa is.

Ramaphosa's speech will be streamed live from 19:00, and Madia and Basson will analyse the speech live in-studio alongside ministers and MPs as they emerge from the House.

